Two killed in spate of Trinidad shootings

(Trinidad Guardian) In the space of an hour and a half on Friday night, there were reports of seven shootings in various parts of the country including Diego Martin, La Horquetta, Tunapuna, El Socorro, Morvant, Carenage, and Port-of-Spain, which left two dead and several others injured

Oshayle Debisette and Trevlayne Dedier were the two people killed.

Debisette, 24, of Molly Ahye Crescent, La Horquetta, was killed around 8 pm when he went to visit a friend at Tony Govia Avenue, Phase Seven, La Horquetta. Two men and two girls aged 11 and seven, were also shot when gunmen opened fire. As the assailants sped off and residents rushed to assist, they found Debisette bleeding profusely.

The younger girl was shot in the right thigh and the other sustained soft tissue damage to her left leg.

All three were taken to the Arima Hospital where Debisette was pronounced dead on arrival. The children were treated and transferred to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope.

Investigations are continuing into that incident which police said was gang-related.

In another incident which was also classified as a gang-related killing Dedier, a PH taxi-drive was shot around as he stood at the corner of Achong Trace and Fairley Street, Tunapuna, at around 8.15 pm.

The 33-year-old resident of Upper Fairley Street had reportedly been gambling with other persons and left to purchase food a short distance away. An unknown car was seen driving through the area and eyewitnesses said three men came out of the vehicle and fired shots at a group of people including Dedier, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

At around 9 pm, Darren Carter, 40, of Chaconia Avenue, Coconut Drive, Morvant, was standing in his front yard when he heard gunshots and ran inside.

Shortly after, he came out of the house and saw two men he did not know armed with guns standing outside. Carter hurried back inside and alerted the police.

He later found the front and rear windshields of his car damaged.

Investigations are continuing into all the incidents.