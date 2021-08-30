Former Magistrate Cecil Sullivan passes away at GPHC

Former acting Chief Magistrate Cecil Sullivan passed away today at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

A statement from the hospital follows:

Statement on the death of Cecil Sullivan

The Management of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) continues its investigation to ascertain the events that led to the demise of Mr. Cecil Sullivan on the afternoon of August, 30, 2021.

Based on the accounts received from staff members and bystanders, it is apparent that Mr. Sullivan was brought to the hospital’s East Street triage area in severe respiratory distress. Upon arriving at the triage facility, a Public Security Officer accompanied Mr. Sullivan’s relative into the triage area and alerted the medical staff who upon examination found Mr. Sullivan unresponsive.

The GPHC wishes to extend sympathies to the relatives and loved ones of Mr. Cecil Sullivan.