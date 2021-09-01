Convictions upheld in murder of Neesa Gopaul but sentences reduced

The convictions of Bibi Sharima-Gopaul and her former partner Jarvis Small who murdered Gopaul’s 16-year-old daughter Neesa, have been affirmed by the Guyana Court of Appeal; but their combined 202–year sentence has been considerably reduced to a combined term of 90 years.

Sharima-Gopaul’s previous 106-year jail sentence was reduced to 45 years, while Small’s 96 years were reduced to 45 years as well.

Delivering the ruling yesterday afternoon, acting Chancellor Yonette Cummings-Edwards said the Court had found that the trial judge did not apply guidelines established in case law in imposing the sentences.