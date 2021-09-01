Convicted Barbados attorney for trial on another theft charge

(Barbados Nation) Convicted attorney Vonda Pile, already serving a sentence for theft of a client’s money, was committed to the High Court on another theft charge when she appeared in the District “A” Magistrates’ Court.

Pile, of Madison Terrace, Deacons Farm, St Michael, and a near 30-year veteran of the legal fraternity, was ordered to stand trial on a charge of stealing $205 481, between January 11, 2007, and March 16, 2011, being the proceeds of a Royal Bank of Canada cheque payable to Patricia Hall.

She is also accused of engaging in money laundering in that she disposed of $205 481, being the proceeds of crime.

Magistrate Manila Renee committed Pile, who had been granted bail on the matter when she first appeared at the District “A” Magistrates’ Court, to the Assizes.