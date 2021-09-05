Miners announce withdrawal from local transparency initiative

The miners association has announced its withdrawal from participation in the Guyana Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (GYEITI), citing the process as being too intrusive by an organisation that does nothing to help them overcome hurdles faced in mining.
“We believe that EITI has its own agenda and our participation on the MSG [Multi-stakeholder Group] of the GYEITI [Guyana Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative] will be withdrawn this year. We have already written the GYEITI expressing our concerns,” a Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association (GGDMA) executive requesting anonymity told the Sunday Stabroek.