Trinidad man charged with murdering uncle

(Trinidad Express) A Caratal man who was initially detained by police for failure to attend court for a house-breaking incident, has allegedly confessed to a murder.

Dylon Bedassie, 26, of Bhagwansingh Trace, was on Monday charged with the offence of murder of his uncle, Himraj Bedassie.

Himraj was last seen by a relative walking along Cooper Grange Street, St. John’s Village, San Fernando, on August 22.



He was reported missing to the Ste Madeleine Police Station the following day.

On August 31, a first instance warrant was executed on his nephew for failure to attend court to answer to a housebreaking charge.

Officers of the Homicide Bureau Region III also questioned Dylon, and engaged in extensive investigations into the disappearance of his uncle.



On September 3, investigations led detectives Boissiere Trace, Gran Couva, on September 3 where they found human skeletal remains believed to be that of the victim.

Personal items which belonged to Himraj were also uncovered at a bushy area the location.

The investigation was spearheaded by Supt Sean Dhillpaul, and supervised by Insp Anil Maharaj.

Dylon appeared in a virtual hearing before San Fernando magistrate on Monday and was remanded into custody.

The charge was laid by Cpl Alana Callender following the advice of the Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Joan Honore-Paul.

The next court hearing was scheduled for October 4.