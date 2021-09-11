MARAD warns about deplorable condition of fertilizer company wharf

The Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) says that the deplorable condition of the Guyana Fertilizer Company Wharf at 15-16 Holmes Street, Georgetown poses a “serious risk” to the safety of persons and vessels using the facility.

In a notice in Thursday’s Stabroek News, MARAD strongly advised that this facility being unsafe should not be used by vessels for berthing or cargo operations.

However, MARAD said that understanding the importance of the facility to vessels trading locally, it is committed to working with the owners and/or operators to make it compliant with safety and operational standards.

On November 27, 2016, MARAD had warned that with immediate effect the wharf had been deemed unsafe for the mooring of vessels. It is unclear how much work has been done on the wharf since then.