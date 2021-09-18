President Ali meets Mexican President

President Dr Irfaan Ali (left) yesterday met with the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador in Mexico City. A release from the Office of the President said that Ali and his Mexican counterpart discussed matters pertaining to food security, trade, research and development, the upcoming COP26 conference, climate change, oil and gas and human capacity building.
Ali is in Mexico for the VI Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC). (Office of the President photo)
Comments