Hobby gardening leads to plant business for Roshanie Hanscoomar

For the past two years, Ambika’s Plant Shop has been providing outdoor and houseplants to an ever-growing customer base. Since its establishment, the plant shop has created quite a presence on social media that is frequented by numerous plant lovers.

Ambika’s owner, Roshanie Hanscoomar, said she was surrounded by plants growing up as her mother was an avid gardener. She knew that one day she would fill her own yard with plants, but did not plan on having her own business.

The entrepreneur shared that her family had a contract to supply the government with stationery, but lost it in 2015. That same year she decided to decorate her yard with plants and purchased a variety of them. The loss of the contract, the woman said, affected her family significantly but it was not until 2019 that she realized she could turn her hobby for potting plants into a business.