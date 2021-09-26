Common interests led friends to open hair and skin care business

When Amanda Noel-Amsterdam and Stephanie Noble were first introduced by a mutual friend four years ago, they did not realize right away how much they had in common. Their mutual interest in hair and skin care, however, has led to them establishing a hair care business last October and now a skin care line. In the coming weeks, Daughters of Zion Hair and Skin Care Products will launch its complete skin care line as the joint owners rebrand their business in time for their first anniversary celebration.

Originally Noel-Amsterdam and Noble were each creating their own hair products from natural ingredients. For years, they shared these with family and friends who were always encouraging them to create businesses. During a car ride one day, the women spoke about their hair products and the support they received from friends and family. This led to the idea of opening a hair care business together and was conceptualised as Daughters of Zion.