More Sputnik V second doses here

The Ministry of Health last night received a quantity of Sputnik V second dose components and is set to begin the rollout of these shots tomorrow.

This was revealed by Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony today during his daily COVID-19 update where he advised that anyone who requires their second dose to come out to vaccination sites from tomorrow to receive same.

While over 80,000 persons are currently waiting to receive the second shot to be fully inoculated, Anthony added that the vaccines will be distributed on a first come, first served basis even as he did not state exactly how many doses were received.

“We know that there are a number of persons waiting and so what we will be doing is a first come, first served basis,” he said as he encouraged persons to return for the second jab.

The Sputnik V first and second doses are different. While the first has been readily available, the second one has been in short supply globally.