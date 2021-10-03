Former Trinidad murder accused gunned down

(Trinidad Express) Dwayne Gloster, the who was shot and killed near West End Police Station, Diego Martin on Friday, was one of the men charged with the murder of businesswoman Vindra Naipaul-Coolman.

Police said that around noon, Gloster was walking along Ann Street, Diego Martin, when a car with two men stopped near him. One got out and opened fire on Foster, hitting him five times about the body.

His relatives heard the gunshots, found Gloster and then contacted the police who took him to St James District Hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment.

Police were unable to say why Gloster had been shot.

In 2009, Gloster was returned from Grenada by police and questioned in connection with the 2006 abduction and murder of Naipaul-Coolman.

Naipaul-Coolman was kidnapped from her driveway at Lange Park, Chaguanas, the night of December 19, 2006. Her body was never found.

On trial for her murder were Shervon Peters, Devon Peters, Anthony Dwayne Gloster, Keida Garcia, Jamille Garcia, Marlon Trimmingham, Earl Trimmingham, Ronald Armstrong, Antonio Charles and Lyndon James.

An 11th accused, Raphael William, died in prison in 2011. Twelfth accused Allan “Scanny” Martin was killed by police during a prison escape attempt in July 2015. A 13th accused, Joel Fraser, was freed during the trial after the judge upheld a no-case submission.

Retrials were ordered for Lyndon James and Earl Trimmingham.