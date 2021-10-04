Barbadian dentist only doing business with vaccinated patients

(Barbados Nation) A former President of the Barbados Dental Association, Dr Vidya Armogan, who says his dental care facility will only be doing business with vaccinated patients, is calling on Government and the business community to get around mandatory vaccination by using strategic measures that encourage more Barbadians to get inoculated.

He told the DAILY NATION yesterday that while Barbados had taken a stance against mandatory vaccination, the rate of COVID-19-positive cases, deaths and the pressure on isolation facilities was too alarming and the only way to improve the situation was to come up with “smart” strategies to get more people vaccinated.

Instead of making it mandatory to take the jab across the board, he called on Government to identify occupations with the highest risk of exposure and develop policies to have those workers take the vaccine.

“The Prime Minister has clearly stated that Barbados would not mandate vaccines. We have to accept that position, but we need to find ways in which we can get a similar result without forcing people to take the vaccine,” he said.