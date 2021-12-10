GECOM appointing Vishnu Persaud as new Chief Election Officer

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) moments ago voted to appoint Vishnu Persaud as the new Chief Election Officer (CEO), effectively bringing an end to the three-months long process to fill the post.

The decision was taken after the Commission met this morning to deliberate.

Government-nominated Commissioner Bibi Shadick told the Stabroek News that GECOM Chair, retired judge Claudette Singh, cast the deciding vote in favour of Persaud, who is GECOM’s former Public Relations Officer and former Deputy Chief Election Officer (DCEO).

In a statement issued this afternoon, GECOM confirmed Persaud’s selection. It said Justice Singh, in justifying the reasons for endorsing the successful applicant, posited that having heard the Commissioners and having read the endorsement of the former Chairman Dr. Steve Surujbally, she is of the view that Mr. Persaud has acquired institutional knowledge having been employed with GECOM for seventeen (17) years.

“Justice Singh posited that Mr. Persaud is knowledgeable not only with the understanding and management of the work of the CEO’s office and the operational functions of the Secretariat but also with the geography of Guyana’s ten (10) Administrative Regions.

“Owing to the reasons highlighted, Justice Singh noted that she has no hesitation in endorsing Mr. Persaud’s appointment since he has the necessary skills, experience, and expertise that makes him eminently qualified to handle the job,” the statement added.

According to GECOM, Persaud is expected to assume office in the new week, once all contractual and procedural matters are finalized and he is officially appointed and takes the Oath of Office.

Persaud and Jamaican Leslie Harrow were the two contenders for the post, which was vacated after GECOM terminated the contract of former CEO Keith Lowenfield.

Based on Persaud’s application submitted to GECOM, seen by this publication, he claimed to have over 15 years of direct official involvement at GECOM in the preparation for and the conduct of general and regional elections, local government elections and cycles of continuous registration.

“The range of my work over the years include (i) performing duties as scribe to the Commission, (ii) Personal Assistant to the Chairman (de facto), (iii) Human Resource Management, (iv) preparing and implementing election and registration Work Plans, and (v) carrying out the duties of the CEO during periods of his absence,” his application letter states.

Persaud’s CV states that he functioned as DCEO from August 2014 to August 2017. He would miss out on securing another three years of employment in the post after the then Chair retired Justice James Patterson voted in the favour of Myers even though Persaud was scored higher during the evaluation process.

As DCEO, he was responsible for determining the staffing requirements and coordination of training for temporary elections day staff; management of all field operations and preparation of budgets among other responsibilities.

He served as Personal Assistant to Surujbally and PRO for 13 years from 2001-2014.

During his time as PRO, and de facto Personal Assistant, Persaud claims to have enhanced the image and reputation of GECOM by keeping stakeholders progressively and accurately informed about the development and implementation of the Commission in addition to the development of civic and vote education materials for the 2006, 2011 and 2015 general elections.

Persaud is the holder of a Master of Business Administration from Anglia Ruskin University in London, a Level 5 Certificate in Management and Leadership (Electoral Processes) from Chartered Management Institute in London, and a Diploma in Public Relations from the Chartered Institute of Public Relations.

Persaud, according to his CV, participated in a number of international elections management workshops with various bodies.

Without a Bachelor’s Degree and the lack of substantive elections management experience, the Opposition side is adamant that Persaud is not suitably qualified.