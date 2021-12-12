Take A Little Time – Read Poems

There is not a day that passes that I do not read poetry. And every now and then, in a sudden epiphany of discovery in the space of a day or two, I happen to come across poems, one after the other, in which I especially delight and which I therefore want to share.

Zbigniew Herbert has become one of my favourite poets so I am likely to adorn these columns every now and then with his poetry. But here is a poem by a countryman of Herbert’s which I liked very much. The poet is Adam Zagajewski and the poem is translated from the Polish by Clare Cavanagh.