New e-commerce marketplace promises quality service, delivery

Fizuro, which touts itself as Guyana’s first e-commerce marketplace, was recently launched. The website allows Guyanese to access an array of goods and services from local businesses, using their debit and credit cards.

Its founder and managing director, Dorwin Kingston, who has a background in business intelligence, explained that while Guyana has online marketplaces, there was no e-commerce system in place. He said, in an interview, that Guyanese now have the opportunity of making online purchases locally using their Mastercard, Visa and other major credit cards as well as PayPal, when they shop at Fizuro.

In addition, shoppers can anticipate their purchases being delivered, in some cases, in a matter of hours as opposed to weeks later, which occurs when they buy on Amazon. There is also no need to visit a shipping company to uplift items as Fizuro delivers to their doors.