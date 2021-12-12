A Stalwart Passes – Remembering Dick Smith

I migrated to Toronto, Canada, in the early 1960s, dabbled in the music business part time for a while, and then started my own band – the Tradewinds – in the mid-60s and started our own nightclub there, in a venue known as the Bermuda Tavern, which became our home base and a favourite with Caribbean people. In well over a decade of performing there I was rubbing shoulders with the variety of Caribbean musical talent either appearing as performers “on the road” or as migrants to Canada who had become part of the economy.