Trinidad: Man to be charged in hickey murder

(Trinidad Guardian) A 24-year-old man is expected to appear before a San Fernando magistrate today, charged with the murder of his common-law wife.

Police said yesterday that Quamise Vance was charged with the murder of 31-year-old Shadie Dasrath, who was found dead on December 3 at her La Romaine apartment complex.

According to reports, a man told an off-duty police officer who also lives on the property that around 1 am, he found Dasrath unresponsive at their shared home. The man told the police officer that around 11 the night before (December 2), he and Dasrath allegedly had an argument over the consumption of alcohol. Initial reports, however, suggested the argument was over a hickey Dasrath had on her body.

The police officer visited the apartment, where he reportedly discovered Dasrath’s nude body on a bed in the bedroom. She had a wound to the head.

A post mortem subsequently revealed she died from blunt force trauma to the head also had broken ribs.