Bushy Park church confronting poverty, neglect

Most of the members of the Harbour Light Baptist Church at Bushy Park, Parika, East Bank Essequibo come from impoverished backgrounds and the church leaders are on a mission to tackle it, not just at Christmastime.

Pastor Rovindra Sewnarine told Stabroek News in an interview that they would have yearly Christmas socials for members at that location and from the other church at Hog Island in the Essequibo River.

He and his team would distribute presents to the children, the majority of whom attend church without their parents, and who live in dire circumstances.