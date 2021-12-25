Yakusari girl tops school despite her daily challenges

Despite having to trek muddy dams in mostly rain, a Yakusari, Black Bush Polder (BBP) girl topped her primary school at the last National Grade Six Examination (NGSE) leaving her family proud and in awe of her achievement.

Latchmi Singh, 11, of Yakusari South had to walk for 45 minutes each day on a dam to get to the Yakusari Primary School and 45 minutes back in the afternoon. However, she was able to top her school with 461 marks and gained a spot at the Berbice High School (BHS).

At her school’s graduation recently, Singh was awarded for being the top student, best in each of the four subjects, and spelling bee. Her proud grandfather and other relatives also bought trophies for her.