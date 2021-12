Twenty more die from COVID in Trinidad

(Trinidad Guardian)Twenty more people have died of COVID-19, the Ministry of Health said in its daily update yesterday.

A further 420 people have contracted the virus.

Those who died included five elderly men, six elderly women, seven middle-aged men and two middle-aged women.

This took the number of COVID-19 related deaths in T&T to 2,738.

Five of those who died had no known existing medical conditions.

Active cases now stand at 16,581.