The notion of the Private Sector Commission being politically aligned is erroneous

Dear Editor,

As someone with 16 years of direct involvement in formal private sector organizations, I feel compelled to respond to assertions made by PNCR leader Aubrey Norton that the Private Sector Commission (PSC) is politically affiliated and not broad based and inclusive.

The notion of the PSC being politically aligned is erroneous. Every civil society group around the world is made up of individuals of varying political beliefs and persuasions, this doesn’t mean that those persons are unable to offer independent thought that favours the interest of the organization they represent. In fact, one would be hard pressed to find any civil society group in Guyana that is free of persons who are completely politically neutral. Moreover, there are no political affiliation disclosure requirements to join PSC member organizations (which are located in several regions across the country and includes the Georgetown, Linden, Berbice, and Lethem chambers of commerce). All registered business entities are allowed to join and send representatives of their choosing without any disclosure of political party preference.

The PSC is led by a Council which oversees the direction of the organization and includes all its sectoral/regional members. The PSC is not led by one or a handful of individuals but rather each member of the Council offers input in a democratic fashion on all important decisions.

While it does not represent every individual business entity in the country, it is an indisputable reality that the PSC’s structure does comprise the largest formal association of private sector businesses and entities and possesses significant resources and capacity than any other aggregate private sector group in Guyana. Moreover, the PSC is taken seriously by salient internal and international stakeholders who have a stake in Guyana’s governance and economic systems. These facts should be enough to compel and impress upon Mr. Norton that the PSC, despite his assumptions and reservations, is an organization he should develop a working, rather than confrontational, relationship with.

Repeating this sentiment that the PSC is politically affiliated is unhelpful to Guyana’s development and would represent a major missed opportunity by the PNC to adequately represent the country’s interest as an accommodating and responsible opposition.

Regards,

Clinton Urling