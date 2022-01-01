Fire destroys expensive GPHC equipment

The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) responded to a report of a fire at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation at about 5:24 am this morning.

Water Tenders #102, #105, #106 and #112 from the Central, Campbellville and Alberttown Fire Stations were immediately dispatched to the New Market Street, North Cummingsburg location, a release from the GFS said.

The fire occurred in the echocardiograph room which is located on the first floor of the GPHC and the entire room was severely damaged.

Approximately 25 to 30 million dollars in equipment was destroyed and eleven patients had to be relocated as a result of the fire, the release said.

The prompt response of the GFS resulted in the containment of the blaze and prevented it from spreading to other parts of the hospital, the release said.

Firefighters used five CO2 extinguishers to extinguish the fire and there were no casualties or injuries.

The Guyana Fire Service along with the Guyana Police Force are presently conducting investigations to determine what caused the fire.