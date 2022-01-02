Trinidad calypsonian `Mighty Bomber’ passes away at 93

(Trinidad Guardian) Veteran calypsonian The Mighty Bomber has died. Bomber, whose real name is Clifton Ryan, passed yesterday at the age of 93. He would have celebrated his 94th birthday on January 30.

His death was confirmed by his son Sherwin Ryan on Facebook yesterday. Grenadian-born, Bomber migrated to Trinidad and Tobago in 1956 and started entering calypso competitions the following year.

According to a featured article on his life published by Triniview.com, in 1958 he had a hit song called ‘Gloria’ that was resung by Harry Belafonte in 1962.

In 1960 Bomber was invited by the Mighty Sparrow to sing at the Original Young Brigade Tent.

He also participated in the independence calypso competition in 1962 and placed 4th, though many people in the audience felt that he should have won the competition.

The Triniview account of his life notes that in 1964 he created history when he defeated the Mighty Sparrow, winning the National Calypso King Competition in Trinidad with the songs Bomber’s Dream and James and Joan.

He went on to represent Trinidad and Tobago at the Commonwealth Festival of Arts in England the following year. He also represented Trinidad and Tobago at Randals Island, USA where he met Harry Belafonte. He became the stage manager at the Mighty Sparrow’s Young Brigade Tent and held that position for 15 years.

In 1976 Bomber was granted a plot of land at Picton Hill by the then Prime Minister Dr Eric Williams in recognition of his contribution to the calypso art form.

Among his popular calypsoes were Proverbs, Mr Unfortunate, Juvenile Delinquency, ‘Despers vs Bunters, Animal Cricket Match, The Godfather, Professor Broomes, and Land Of Spice.