For Andrea Rohlehr creating is second nature

Artist Andrea Rohlehr is something of an all-rounder creating beautiful jewelry, tie-dyed clothing and flawless faces with make-up artistry. At an event dubbed Upmarket, which was held at Queen’s College in December, her jewelry fascinated so many patrons that most were sold.

Andrea’s fashion label is Anniebinks, which was the childhood nickname given to her by her grandmother.

Andrea currently resides in Alberta, Canada. She first left Guyana in 1977 but returned here in 1994 to live. However, she subsequently returned to Canada in 2009 and has lived there since. In Guyana, Andrea resided at several communities including Burnham Drive, Watooka and Schoonoord.