Budget to be presented next Wednesday

The Ministry of Finance today announced that the 2022 national budget will be presented next Wednesday.

In a statement, the ministry said Minister Dr. Ashni Singh has over the last several months been meeting and consulting with various stakeholders, including Government Ministries, private sector and other agencies, as preparations continued for the new budget.

“This Budget is expected to comprise a number of critical developmental programmes and projects which will catapult Government’s agenda and take the country forward. It will also be a continuation of the fast-paced development path which served to be of benefit to citizens all across the country since the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) entered office on August 2, 2020,” the ministry said.