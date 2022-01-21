PNCR Leader briefed on Canada’s projects in Guyana

Leader of the PNCR, Aubrey Norton was on Wednesday briefed on Canada’s projects in Guyana.

A statement on the PNCR Facebook page said that Norton met with Canadian High Commissioner to Guyana, Mark Berman at the party’s Congress Place Headquarters.

The statement said that the High Commissioner congratulated Norton again on winning his party’s election and took the opportunity to inform him about Canada’s projects in Guyana.

“The discussions expanded to other areas of mutual interest and importance to the Guyanese people & High Commissioner Berman informed Mr. Norton that he looks forward to engaging with him more in the future”, the statement added.

Also present at the meeting from the High Commission was Political Counselor, Caroline Mireault.