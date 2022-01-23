Notes on the withdrawal rules of the 2019 and 2021 NRF Acts

Last week’s column (‘Macroeconomic issues relating to the NRF’) made the point that there are many similarities between the Act of 2019 and 2021, but it is the withdrawal rule which separates the two Acts in a major way. The withdrawal rule is very important and it needs to be transparent so that Guyanese can understand how much money will be drawn down each year for budget support. Equally important is how money enters the account. This is done from oil royalties, profit share, and interest and capital gains once the monies are invested in index funds or bonds.