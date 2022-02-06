Booted EITI head accuses gov’t of attempts to violate int’l standard -Bharrat says ousted official had ties to AFC, replacement was transparent

Following his ousting from the post of Country Coordinator of the Guyana Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (GYEITI), Dr Rudy Jadoopat on Saturday accused the PPP/C government of making attempts to control the body in violation of the international standard guiding its operations.

The government did not announce the replacement of Dr Jadoopat, who has been at the helm of the EITI Secretariat since its establishment in 2017, with former Pro-Chancellor of the University of Guyana Dr Prem Misir, but Minister of natural Resources Vickram Bharrat defended the decision as being transparent.

It was the Alliance For Change (AFC) that released a statement yesterday accusing the government of “dismantling all remaining guardrails of good governance and transparency.”