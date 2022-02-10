UK trade mission interested in basalt fibre plant, Silica City

A high-level team of United Kingdom businesses is scouting out investment opportunities here including government’s planned Silica City.
The team arrived in Guyana on Monday and has had a series of meetings with President Irfaan Ali and his Cabinet along with local businesses agencies to lay the groundwork for the advancement of their interests. The visit is expected to conclude today and would see the nine entities – Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), Concrete Canvas, Dar Group, Grover Applied Intelligence, Nectar Group Ltd, One True Maverick (OTM) Vodka, Shakespeare Pharma, Signature Litigation, and Woollard & Henry Ltd – returning to the United Kingdom to build on the links they created.