Trinidad police say murdered soldier was threatened

(Trinidad Guardian) Homicide officers investigating the murder of Private Jamal Blake, 26, received information that Blake’s life was threatened on numerous occasions.

Whether or not these threats were reported to the T&T Regiment (TTR) is yet to be known, police said.

“We are hopeful that if these reports of threats were made to his seniors at the TTR we may have a better knowledge as to the possible identities of the people behind the threats and be able to further solve the case,” a police source said.

Blake’s relatives confirmed that Blake spoke of threats made against his life but did not tell them why or from whom.

A relative who was at the Forensic Science Centre on Monday told members of the media that despite Blake’s life being threatened he “carried on with his life as normal.”

Blake, 26, who had six years of service in the T&T Regiment was from Santa Cruz.

Police said at about 1.50 am on Sunday Blake was liming at a bar at the corner of Grand Curucaye Road, Bourg Mulatresse when two men with guns approached him and opened fire.

Blake and a woman, 39, were both shot.

Police said Blake was shot in the chest and the woman in the right leg.

Both wounded victims were taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex for treatment, however, Blake was pronounced dead on arrival.