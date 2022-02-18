Guyana News

Ex-sugar workers face removal from farms for gas pipeline

-lease was originally for 20 years

Some crops that are currently on the land.
Some crops that are currently on the land.
By

After being leased acres of agricultural land in 2019, former sugar workers from Belle West  on the West Bank of Demerara (WBD) are facing removal by state holding company, NICIL and they are considering taking legal action.

While they were not initially provided with a reason for their removal, it is now known that they are  in occupation of lands through which the proposed gas-to-energy pipeline will be routed.

According to information reaching this newspaper, the lands were leased to the farmers by the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) in June, 2019.  Fifteen months later, the farmers were sent notices to evacuate.