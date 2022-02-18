Ex-sugar workers face removal from farms for gas pipeline

After being leased acres of agricultural land in 2019, former sugar workers from Belle West on the West Bank of Demerara (WBD) are facing removal by state holding company, NICIL and they are considering taking legal action.

While they were not initially provided with a reason for their removal, it is now known that they are in occupation of lands through which the proposed gas-to-energy pipeline will be routed.

According to information reaching this newspaper, the lands were leased to the farmers by the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) in June, 2019. Fifteen months later, the farmers were sent notices to evacuate.