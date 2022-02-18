Saudi Foreign Minister to visit

Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and

Member of the Council of the Ministers of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, is to visit Guyana

tomorrow.

A release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that over the last eighteen months Guyana and Saudi Arabia have intensified their collaboration and continue to enjoy cordial and mutually beneficial relations.

The release said that the visit of the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs will serve as an impetus for the further enhancement of relations between the two countries.

As a growing producer of fossil fuels, Guyana’s relations with OPEC+ could be one of the matters for discussion.