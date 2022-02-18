First transgender senator in Trinidad

(Trinidad Express) Activist Jowelle De Souza made history on Tuesday as the first transgender person to be appointed a senator.

De Souza was appointed a temporary Opposition senator in place of Jayanti Lutchmedial, who was ill.

Shortly after De Souza took the oath, there was a tit-for-tat exchange between Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell and United National Congress (UNC) senators Anil Roberts and David Nakhid.

Senate President Christine Kangaloo had to caution members.

“Members, please. I have never had to caution members while this part of the proceedings is going on,” she said.

The oath-taking is usually the one part of the proceedings when members of Parliament are silent.