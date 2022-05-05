Man dies after car runs off road at Windsor Forest

Police are investigating a fatal incident which occurred at about 4.14 am today on the Windsor Forest Public Road, West Coast Demerara involving motor car #PSS 3117 owned by Naresh Singh of Block AA, Plum Park, Sophia, Georgetown and driven by Kelvin Ghisiawan, age unknown, of Samatta Point, Grove, East Bank Demerara.

In a statement, police say that enquiries disclosed that motor car #PSS 3117 was proceeding east along the northern side of the said road at a fast rate when the driver lost control of his vehicle causing it to swerve south where he drove off the road and ran into a concrete bridge which is located on the southern side of the road.

As a result of the impact, the car was extensively damaged and the driver along with two children who were seated in the back of the vehicle suffered injuries about their bodies.