Shameeza to face first mother’s day without her only child

Life has changed drastically and will probably never be the same again for Shameeza Bhagwandat, a single-parent mother who lost her only child in February this year after he was involved in an accident.

In a recent interview with the Sunday Stabroek, Shameeza said the past three months have been an emotional rollercoaster for her. “I have a chair set, a three-piece set…..I sit on the long one every day. I sleep here (on the chair) in the night, I wake right here…..Sometimes I would sit until 10 in the morning, I would get up brush my teeth and then I would have a shower. I would come back right here, tidy up the chair and I sit right here. If I have 15 minutes sleep for 24 hours that is enough. I cannot sleep,” she said.