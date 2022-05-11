Mazaruni prison escapee recaptured after more than a year on the run

Commander for Regional Division #8, Senior Superintendent Michael Kingston says that ranks from his Division have managed to recapture a high-profile convicted prisoner who escaped from the Mazuruni Prison more than a year ago.

At around 04:30 hrs on 2022-05-10, Samuel Gouveia, 27, a convicted prisoner who was serving a sentence of 18 years, 9 months imprisonment for manslaughter, and who had escaped from the Mazaruni Prison on 2021-02-15, was arrested/recaptured by Police ranks at the Mahdia District Hospital where he was attempting to seek medical attention for a wound to his neck.

The police say that Gouveia was reportedly wounded at about 23:30 hrs on 2022-05-09 at Mowasie landing, Konawaruk.

It is alleged that Gouveia had a heated argument with a male over money and the male stabbed Gouveia to the left side of his neck.

Gouveia was escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital as a patient. He was positively identified by a Prison Officer, as well as by records and tattoos on his left hand.

Gouveia is presently under police guard at the said hospital. Investigations are continuing.