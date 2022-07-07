Mining situation in Chinese Landing continues to deteriorate – Toshao

The invasion of the Region One indigenous community of Chinese Landing, by miners, continues to increase along with threats against the village leaders, according to toshao Orin Fernandes.

Fernandes told Stabroek News that ever since the recommendations of the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (UN CERD) on rights violations at Chinese Landing became public, there have been more brazen acts of intimidation. Fernandes said that he is fearful to speak out since direct threats have been made to his life and the safety of his family.

“The [Police] Commander for Region One was in our village lately along with Minister [of Housing and Water Collin] Croal on an outreach. We explained to them some of the things that we are facing and so on,” he said.