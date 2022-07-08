Police killings and protests

In Guyana, there is a certain pattern to mass violence that we have become accustomed to. Whenever this pattern comes full circle, it makes one realize how we as a people are precariously perched on the edge of economic and ethnic unrest. It really does not take much to trigger a sharp move away from the veil of civility and unity that is steadily portrayed.

The most recent example of the deep fractures that exist within our society was seen in the murder of Quindon Bacchus, the justified protest actions that followed, and then the violence that ensued against vendors. There are several issues that come together within these occurrences that need to be highlighted, the first of which is the normalized extrajudicial killings that have long plagued our society.