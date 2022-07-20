Trinidad Opposition Leader: ‘Eat a food’ lawyers supported AG Armour

(Trinidad Express) Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar on Monday night launched a scathing attack on a number of senior attorneys who she identified as having spoken in defence of Attorney General Reginald Armour.

She described them as “beggars” and “eat a food” lawyers singing for their supper so they can continue to pocket millions from the State for legal fees.

Speaking at the United National Congress (UNC) virtual meeting, the former prime minister called out the senior lawyers, a number of whom she noted sat on State boards.

Persad-Bissessar, herself a senior counsel, said she was disappointed that a senior counsel also shamelessly came to Armour’s defence.

She called on the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago (LATT) to release the transcript of last Friday’s special general meeting where a no-confidence motion in Armour was defeated so the public can see how these attorneys “grovelled” without shame to continue reaping rewards from the State.

Persad-Bissessar said these senior attorneys have now become the laughing stock of the legal fraternity, especially from the young lawyers.

URP lawyers

Persad-Bissessar vowed that the Opposition’s pressure on Armour will continue.

She said Armour’s defenders are “URP lawyers” who disgraced their profession.

Noting that only 18 per cent of attorneys attended the meeting with a total of 551 lawyers voting, she said “these figures show that there is apathy and disinterest in the legal profession on important issues. All politics aside, this is a matter of some concern—a strong, vibrant and independent Bar supports the rule of law in any country”.

She commended “the brave young lawyers who stood up for justice and the rule of law” by bringing the motion of no confidence in Armour, in particular Kiel Taklalsingh and Renuka Rambhajan.

Persad-Bissessar said the vote did not go their way but those who voted in favour can hold their heads high and be proud for doing the right thing.

“Because all those who grovelled to Armour and to the PNM in that meeting know they have made fools of themselves. Like Armour, they know they no longer have any credibility in the eyes of younger and the larger group of lawyers of the public,” she said.

“When the transcript of that meeting becomes public all of T&T will know the truth of what happened—and how supposedly senior counsel embarrassed themselves in their desperation to eat ah food. All of Trinidad and Tobago will be laughing at these men,” she added.

She noted that following the vote, Armour said he was “humbled” by the outcome, adding that in other countries an AG would do the honourable thing and resign but not in T&T.

She said in T&T a system is operating under the PNM where State offices are personal property—people feel they are entitled to hold these positions and to operate our institutions like their own “royal estates”.

“We are truly in the Dark Ages when lawyers find a way to justify unethical conduct.

“Can you imagine where we have gone when these senior lawyers have gone so far to protect their briefs? For a board position, for a contract, maybe even for fete tickets or a ticket up at the Grand Stand at the Savannah. That’s how it works. This is the aristocracy of the PNM and we must unite to work to get them out of our country,” she said.