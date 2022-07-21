First draft of modern Public Health Act could be out in months -Anthony

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony yesterday said a new Public Health Act is being developed and the first draft is expected within the next few weeks or months.

“The current act is a very old and strange piece of document. We have legislation that is really outdated and we need this legislation to function in a modern world so we have to update it,” Anthony said.

He was at the time delivering the feature address at a workshop which was held at Duke Lodge, Georgetown to exchange and develop ideas towards the drafting of the new legislation.