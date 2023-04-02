Daughter of Guyanese immigrants set to compete as Mrs Guyana International

As she takes on the mandate to represent Guyana on the international stage, US-based Malika Manelva Blount is on a second journey to improve and develop the country’s health sector through her pageantry platform and the non-profit organisation she founded in 2018.

Although the 29-year-old Blount was not born in Guyana, she has become a dual citizen due to both of her parents being Guyanese who migrated overseas and given her marriage to a Guyanese.

The reigning Mrs Guyana International who will participate in the Mrs International Pageant 2023, Blount has focused her platform on health with the main objective of teaching the youths of Guyana to utilise technology in order improve patient outcomes and how to reduce healthcare disparities.