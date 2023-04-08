Trinidad shooting victim loses baby, fighting for life

(Trinidad Guardian) Helen Riley’s fervent hope that her unborn grandchild would survive the tragic shooting that claimed her son’s life and left his 16-year-old girlfriend in critical condition at hospital were dashed with the loss of the baby yesterday.

Shortly after identifying the body of her son, Daniel, at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, Riley said the family was heartbroken over the double loss and were praying for Anjalie Lutchman to survive.

Lutchman underwent emergency surgery on Wednesday, hours after she was shot and critically injured and her boyfriend killed as they lay in bed at their home on Freeman Road, St Augustine.

Riley told reporters: “One of the bullets hit the baby and the baby died. She is in critical condition herself fighting for her life. They said they not sure if she will make it, but we hoping and praying that she does make it.”

She said the family spent the night with a relative in Laventille following the shooting and were in fear for their lives.

“We have to move from there. We can’t go back there and live. We will be risking our lives cause just how they come and kill him, they might come and kill we so we looking for a place to live right now,” she said.

The couple were ambushed by two gunmen around 1.15 pm in what had been described as a gang-related shooting. One of the gunmen was killed at the scene by his own accomplice and remained unidentified up to late yesterday.

Officials from the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services (MSDFS) contacted Riley yesterday and indicated that the family was eligible for assistance.

She asked for financial assistance to bury her son and grandchild, as well as temporary food assistance. Counselling will also be provided to the family.

Riley is scheduled to meet with officials from the National Family Services Division on Tuesday.

Concerns about teen mother

Lutchman is also the mother of a two-year-old and concerns have been raised about the age at which she had her first child. President of the T&T Registered Nurses Association (TTRNA) Idi Stuart said an investigation should be done by the T&T Police Service (TTPS) and the Children’s Authority (CA).

He said there were a few issues which need to be urgently addressed, including whether Lutchman entered the public health care system underaged and pregnant.

“There is a requirement for that to be reported, so I would be surprised if she did end up in the public health care system, as persons can go private, and that did not make its way to an official complaint by the staff because that would have been flagged in the hospital system,” he said.

“That is something that is automatic and happens on a daily basis, so I would surprised if she went public and it wasn’t brought to the attention of the police as that is standard operating protocol.”