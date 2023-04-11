Ministry urges GTT to fix access to utility corridor on Sheriff St/Mandela Ave

The Ministry of Public Works today said that it wished to publicly correct an erroneous news item in a daily newspaper which stated that there was damage to a section of the Sheriff Street/ Mandela Avenue, in the vicinity of Duncan Street. The Ministry did not name the newspaper but the report in question appeared in the Kaieteur News today.

The ministry said that the alleged damage in the form of a “huge hole” is the cover of a metal chamber used by GTT, to access its utility corridor (telecommunication cables) underground along both Sheriff Street and Mandela Avenue.

These facilities are operated and maintained by GTT Inc., and not the Ministry of Public Works., the ministry said.

The ministry added that it would also like to make clear that several reports on this matter have been made to GTT by its staff, from the time the matter was observed.

However, out of concern for citizens’ safety, the Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill, has instructed the area to be cordoned off with reflective cones to ensure drivers can see it from a distance, day and night until GTT corrects this issue.

Further, the ministry is urging GTT to address this matter urgently and expeditiously, as the safety of road users is of paramount importance.