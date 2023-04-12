Not involved in any `scampish’ business – Nazar Mohamed -hires PR firm in renewed bid for US non-immigrant visa

Declaring that he is not involved in any `scampish’ business, usinessman Nazar ‘Shell’ Mohamed has secured the Washing-ton DC public relations and lobbying firm, Barbour Griffith & Rogers [BGR], to investigate why he has been blocked for more than a decade from securing a US non-immigrant visa.

Mohamed, who is pre-paring to make another non-immigrant visa petition to the United States embassy here says that his character is beyond reproach.

Lead investigator and retired Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Acting Assistant Director of its Inspection Division, Tom Locke, says that at the behest of Mohamed, a report was submitted to the US State Department and the US Embassy in Guyana, and Locke says he believes that Mohamed will get his visa back.