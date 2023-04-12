Barbados judge calls for witness protection

(Barbados Nation) Justice Carlisle Greaves is not happy.

His displeasure stems from the unwillingness of a number of witnesses to testify in trials where four men, in two matters, were accused “of shooting up the place”.

Those men walked free from the No. 3 Supreme Court yesterday.

“Our system must be so efficient we must be able to investigate, apprehend and try those in our community who terrorise, with such speed that our citizens must not feel fear to speak out,” Justice Greaves said, as he called for witness protection facilities.

“They must instead feel confident. But you cannot be confident if, when you look around, the same men you saw doing foolishness are still hanging around pointing at you. Speed is important to this system.”