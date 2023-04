Construction of Bamia Primary School remains behind schedule -shortage of material, labour being blamed

Labour and materials shortages are being blamed for significant delays in the construction of the Bamia Primary School which was controversially awarded to a company of entertainers and sports persons with no prior experience.

The Linden project which comes under the Ministry of Local Government is now some four months behind schedule.

The new building to house the school is scheduled to be completed in the latter part of 2024.