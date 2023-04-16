Commonwealth Short Story Prize shortlisting solidifies Cosmata Lindie’s faith in her writing

Cosmata Lindie was preparing to travel to a joint art exhibition for Guyanese and Surinamese artists. She had been checking her email steadily for any new updates about the trip, when she saw the message in her inbox. She said it was surreal and she could not believe it.

“Oh my God! Oh my God! Oh my God! I made the shortlist!” she recalled exclaiming. She was shortlisted for the Commonwealth Short Story Prize, for her entry, “Where the Winds Blow” and is the first Guyanese to be shortlisted since Kevin Garbaran’s, “The Ol’ Higue on Market Street,” in 2019.

She recalled that she had double-checked the authenticity of the email; thinking someone had played a prank on her. No one had. She was shortlisted for the prize, which received over 6,000 entries from around the world. Once she realised the news was no hoax, Lindie called her son and then her mother to tell them the good news.