Wings of morality for humanity

Morality is a difficult concept to examine. As young people, we start to build opinions about various ideas and begin to understand concepts of right and wrong. This is important because all these things work together to act as a moral compass. Without this compass, we would not be able to make proper decisions and act in the best way in all situations.

However, we will always come across people whose ideas of right and wrong are different from ours. Sometimes, this difference is so great that it may affect how we view them. In other cases, it may be easy for us to see why they may have such a belief.

When you meet a person whose beliefs and understanding of the world are different from yours, but still seem reasonable and valid, do you ever stop to wonder why you shouldn’t be thinking in the same way? After all, would life not be easier if everyone in the world thought and acted the same way at all times?