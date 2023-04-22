President meets with Indian Foreign Minister

President Irfaan Ali and a high-level Government team met with India’s Minister of External Affairs, Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, and his delegation this morning at the Office of the President on Shiv Chanderpaul Drive.

Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo; Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh; Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd; Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill; Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat; Minister of Public Service, Sonia Parag; Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar and Foreign Secretary, Robert Persaud were also at the meeting.

During his visit, Minister Jaishankar is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Minister Todd. The Ministers will also co-chair the meeting of the Guyana/India Joint Commission during which the two sides will discuss strengthening cooperation in the areas of education, health, agriculture, investment, infrastructure and energy.